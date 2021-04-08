Philanthropist Issaka Nii Netty Nettey has been installed as the Akwashongtse of the Muslim communities within the Sempe Traditional Area in Accra.

The colourful event was held at the residence of James Town Sempe Mantse, the Mankralo of Ga State Nii Adote Otintor II.

The ceremony was witnessed by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, Muslim chiefs, traditional rulers, dignitaries and the leadership of some political parties.

In his address after acknowledging the oath of allegiance, the Sempe Mantse who is also the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Adote Otintor II, laud the Muslims within the Sempe communities who he said have over the years lived peacefully with their host.

He also praised them for significantly contributing their quota towards the development of the area.

This, he said, has compelled him and his elders to recognize and appreciate their good work by installing someone to represent them at the palace and to seek their welfare.

He revealed that the Muslims within the Sempe area have always been in close contact with the Sempe stool for advise, prayers among others.

On his part, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Kpone Katamanso MP, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, was hopeful that the installation of the Sempe Muslims Akwashongtse will bring development.

The Acting Chief of Kpone-Kataman said the installation of Issaka Nii Netty will strengthen the cordial relationship between the Muslims and the Sempe people as well as attract good things to the Sempe communities.

He called on the people to desist from backbiting and instead rally behind the newly installed Akwashongtse and his elders. Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo added that the installation was in the right direction.

Isaka Nettey is a businessman, philanthropist and cabinet member of Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Kabiru Kadiri English. He is a grandson of Asofoatse Nettey.

He advised the youth to respect the elders in their communities adding that events in the recent past do not speak well of who Ghanaians are.

He urged them to maintain the peaceful coexistence among the Muslims and the people of Sempe.

Promising to be fair and firm during his reign as Akwashongtse, he highlighted the issue of education in most Ga Muslims communities.

He, therefore, called on parents to give it the necessary attention since education is very important in everyday activities.

“To achieve this and other goals we will need all hands on deck so that we can come out victorious” he stressed.

He expressed appreciation to the Sempe Mantse and his elders for doing him a great honour by installing him as the Akwashongtse.

Issaka Nettey, who is well known for his efforts in helping the needy and empowering the youth, assured the people that he would continue to help and empower the youth to become independent.

At the same ceremony, businesswoman Alhaja Amudalatu Akweley Opare Addo Kundow was installed as the Queen Mother of Muslims of Sempe Traditional Area while businessman Kabir Gbademu was also installed as Galladima (Stool Administrator).