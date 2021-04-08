The 10-year-old boy, Ishmael Abdallah, who was murdered at Kasoa in the Central Region for money rituals is to be buried today, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

This is according to the spokesperson for the family, Samed Akalilu, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has reported.

Mr Akalilu said the family was preparing feverishly to take the body from the Police for burial on Wednesday in line with Islamic religion but proved futile.

“Yesterday, when we went to Court, our expectation was that the body of Ishmael would be given to us but unfortunately, it could not happen.”

He, however, added that the family is positive about receiving the corpse to be buried.

“From the hints we have received, everything indicates that we will get the body tomorrow (Thursday) so we can proceed to bury our dead according to Islamic customs and rituals.”

The 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah was allegedly murdered by two close youngsters living in the same vicinity.

The two suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, are alleged to have gruesomely murdered the boy with the intention of using his body parts for rituals.

They buried the dead body waiting for nighttime to transport the body to the spiritualist in the Volta Region.

The suspects were arrested and remanded on Tuesday by the Awutu Ofankor District Court into police custody.

Police investigators are currently on a manhunt for the spiritualist who promised the duo riches in exchange for the body parts.

Residents of Lamptey Mills in Kasoa in the Central Region are left in shock witnessing the sad incident.

Meanwhile, fetish priest accused in the centre of the murder case has been arrested by the police.