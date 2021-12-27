Promising AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has turned down a Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] next month.

The 18-year-old was named in Ghana’s 30-man provisional squad by Milovan Rajevac, who is the head coach of the team for the 33rd edition of the tournament in Cameroon.

However, according to a report by Kumasi based Akoma FM, the representatives of the youngster have officially written to the Ghana Football Association expressing their utmost appreciation for the invite but insisted he is not ready to feature for the Black Stars at the moment.

This is the second time Afena-Gyan has rejected the call-up. It will be recalled that he was handed a call up ahead of the final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers but failed to show up.

This season the workaholic whizkid has earned plaudits across the globe after breaking into the first team of AS Roma.

The former EurAfrica FC player has been in superb form with his mind-boggling performance since moving to the Serie A side – Roma’s youth team in March 2021.

Ghana has already kicked off preparations for the tournament scheduled to kick off on January 9 in Qatar.

The Black Stars are housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Milovan Rajevac has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association to win the tournament in Cameroon.