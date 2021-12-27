Nine players trained on Monday as the team hit the ground running in preparation for next month’s Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana’s contingent has been in Doha since Saturday to sharpen the rough edges ahead of the continental showpiece which will be held in Cameroon from January 9 – February 6, 2022.

Currently, two goalkeepers and seven outfield players are training at the Aspire Academy grounds in Doha. They include Richard Atta, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alexander Djiku, Mubarak Wakaso, David Abagna, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Paintsil and Richmond Boakye Yiadom are expected to join the team Monday evening.

The first training was held indoors on Sunday, December 26, before stepping on to the pitch on Monday for fieldwork at the Aspire Stadium in Doha.