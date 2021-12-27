Ghana’s Covid-19 infections have reached a record high, with over 1,320 cases in one day taking active cases to nearly 6,400.

According to health experts, the country has now officially entered the fourth wave.

They say the situation will get even worse in the coming days.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, believes the new strain, Omicron, is likely to drive the current wave.

“We used to have about less than 10 cases in a day, but now we are getting more than 100. For example, yesterday (December 26), we had over 160 cases, so we have such cases high from the airport…it tells you that several people are incubating who were negative.

“They enter the communities, and so they are adding up to the crisis situation,” he said.

He added that “the current situation is telling us that there is an obvious spread of the omicron in the community.”

According to him, there might be an escalation of Covid-19 cases should the public refuse to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

He also advised everyone to get vaccinated to protect oneself from the virus.