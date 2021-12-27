MTN Ghana has announced that its Service Centres across the country will be closed for the Christmas holidays from December 29 to January 3, 2022.

The closure, according to the telecommunication outfit, is part of broader measures taken by the business to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the omicron variant, which has proven to have higher transmissibility rate.

Speaking on the development, Jemima Kotei Walsh, Chief Customer Care Officer, said, “the business will use this opportunity to encourage customers to use our digital channels during the period of the closure of the service centers.”

The channels include the company’s Official Social Media Handles namely;Twitter, @MTNGhana and @AskMTNGhana.

Facebook: MTNGhana, WhatsApp on 0554300000 and 0555300000 while customers may also call shops on toll free number 100.

MyMTN App and Ayoba are additional apps as well as field teams made up of retail vendors and Momo agents across the country.

Meanwhile, the business has encouraged all Ghanaians to observe the appropriate health protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service and World Health Organisation.