The Inspector-General of Police has expressed his displeasure over human congestion in police cells.

He said that congestion of suspects in cells is a ‘systemic issue’ that needs to be addressed.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare made this statement during one of his routine checks to police stations.

“What I want to say is that irrespective of who is involved as a suspect, he can be a criminal or a convict but the humanity of that person is like ours and we cannot take the dignity out.

“We have to be very humanistic because it can happen to anyone of us so we need to push the agenda of ensuring that cells transformation also takes place,” Dr Dampare admonished.

A video of Dr Dampare’s session, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted massive commendation from Ghanaians.

To many, this initiative on cell transformation is a step in the right direction.

