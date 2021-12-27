MTN Ghana, through its foundation, on Sunday December 26 distributed hampers to mothers who have given birth during the Christmas period.

The gesture from Ghana’s leading telecommunications network provider is a continuation of an annual tradition that started in 2011.

On every Boxing Day, MTN Ghana Foundation visits hospitals across the country to hand out hampers to mothers that give birth between 24th, 25th, and 26th.

MTN Ghana, through its employee volunteers, distributed 500 baby hampers in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

This year’s being no different, MTN dashed out hampers containing baby clothing, detergents, baby oil and powder, hand sanitizers, and many other items to mothers and their newborn babies.

In Accra, the train stopped at the Legon Hosptial, Pentecost Hospital at Madina and Madina Polyclinic where as many as 100 hampers were distributed to Christmas born babies and their mothers.

The Head of Nursing and Midwife at the Pentecost Hospital, Ninette Dankwah Agyare expressed their profonde gratitude to MTN Ghana.

“We are grateful for what you have done for these mothers this morning. We really appreciate MTN Ghana for what they have done and we pray that the good Lord will make you great to enjoy more successes in the years to come,” she said on behalf of the hospital and the benefiting mothers.

For her part, Chief Customer Relations Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh said they are happy to share in the joy of mothers bringing new life into the world on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“It’s Christmas and as you all know it is a season of love and giving and MTN uses this opportunity to reach out to mothers who have babies on Christmas Day to share love and to give gifts to these mothers” she noted.

In a special message to customers, Mrs Walsh said: “On behalf of the management and staff of MTN Ghana, we wish all our cherished customers and stakeholders a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead.”