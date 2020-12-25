Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has surprised some of his constituents, who are physically challenged, with new wheelchairs to replace their old ones.

According to him, his kind gesture is to replace all rickety wheelchairs of his beloved constituents.

He wrote on social media as he shared photos thus:

Our North Tongu Christmas project this year is to dispatch free wheelchairs to all physically challenged and to replace all rickety wheelchairs of my beloved constituents.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Showing compassion to the vulnerable is the acme of Christmas. Merry Christmas my friends, he said.

