Since 2020 has been a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, it becomes important to thank our family and friends and tell them how their support helped you tide through the unprecedented times.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas celebrations this year have been somehow subdued but that should not stop you from making this festival special for your friends and family.

Here are some wishes and messages to share with your family, friends:

Funny

“Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small.”

“This holiday season, let’s make it a point to cherish what’s truly important in our lives: cookies.”

“I told Santa you were good this year and sent him a link to your Pinterest board. Merry Christmas to you!”

“This Christmas, may your family be functional and all your batteries be included.”

“Merry Christmas! I put so much thought into your gift that now it’s too late to get it.”

“Please note: Christmas is canceled. Apparently, you told Santa you have been good this year … he died laughing.”

“Is it just me, or does Santa look younger every year?”

“Christmas is mostly for children. But we adults can enjoy it too, until the credit card bills arrive.”

“Eat. Drink. Be Merry. Have a wonderful Christmas!”

Mention a funny memory of Christmases past: “Merry Christmas! I’ll never forget the time you …”

General

“Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold!”

“May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter.”

“I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always.”

“Our family wishes you love, joy, and peace … today, tomorrow, and always.”

“May your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats and nonstop laughter.”

“Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the best this holiday season!”

“Wishing you a Christmas that’s merry and bright!”

“We hope you have a safe and relaxing holiday season.”

“I hope your holiday season is full of peace, joy, and happiness.”

“Merry Christmas with lots of love.”

“I hope your Christmas is filled with joy this year!”

“Happy Holidays! I hope all of your Christmas wishes come true.”

Religious

“Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year.”

“May the Lord grant you and all your loved ones peace, joy and goodwill.”

“Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright with the light of God’s love.”

“May God’s blessings be yours this Christmas.”

“May the wonder of that first Christmas, the joy of God’s abundant blessings, and the peace of Jesus’ presence be with you always.”

“May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.”

“Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas.”

“May God bless and keep you during the holiday season and all through the year.”

“May God bless your life with love and joy this holiday season.”

“Merry Christmas! May God’s love be with you.”

“May the spirit of Christmas be with you all year round.”

Romantic

“The only thing I love more than Christmas is you.”

“It’s not what’s under the tree that matters most, it’s who’s around it. Every year I’m so grateful to have you there.”

“You put the merry in my Christmas.”

“Though we are apart, you are in my heart this Christmas.”

“Forget the mistletoe, you can kiss me anytime you like.”

“All I want for Christmas is you.”

“I’m so lucky to be spending another Christmas with you!”

“Merry Christmas! You’re the best gift I could ask for.”

“Holidays like Christmas make me so grateful to share life with you.”

“Christmas is magical because we’re together. “

For Faraway Friends

“Missing you most during this festive time.”

“We may not be together on Christmas morning, but you’re always in my heart.”

“I wish we could be together this holiday season, but I’m sending warm wishes your way.”

“I’ll miss celebrating with you this Christmas. Eat a few extra cookies for me.”

“We may not be able to rock around the Christmas tree together, but I’ll deck the halls in your honor.”

“Even though we’re apart, our hearts are together.”

“Let’s have a Christmas video call — I’ll bring the cocoa!”

“Christmas won’t be the same without you here.”

“Even though we’re apart, I hope you have a joyous holiday.”

“Consider this card a raincheck for a belated Christmas hug.”

For Hard Holidays

“Wishing you love and light in this challenging season.”

“I know it’s been a hard year for you and your family. I hope the New Year brings better days.”

“Our hearts are with you and yours, now and always.”

“Sending you hugs this Christmas season. Take some time to care for yourself.”

“We know you might be having a difficult time this year, more than ever. Wishing you strength and peace in these challenging times.”

“Sometimes the holidays can just remind us what we’ve lost. Remember that I’m always there for you.”

“I hope the holidays bring a chance to rest and recharge.”

“May God’s love lift you up during this winter of life.”

“We’re always here to support you, if you need a helping hand this holiday.”

“Warmest wishes that you can find in this shadowy time.”

Quotes

“A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” —Garrison Keillor

“Christmas isn’t just a day. It’s a frame of mind.” —Valentine Davies

“Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart … filled it, too, with melody that would last forever.” —Bess Streeter Aldrich

“Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.” —Freya Stark

“I prefer the retro chic of spending Christmas just like Joseph and Mary did — traveling arduously back to the place of your birth to be counted, with no guarantee of a bed when you get there.” —Tina Fey

“I am not 100 percent certain what a sugarplum is, but for a few weeks every year I’ve got visions of them dancing in my head anyway.” —Jane Green

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” —Burton Hills

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.” —Winston Churchill

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” —Bob Hope

“Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.” —Helen Steiner Rice

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.”- Oprah Winfrey A little smile, a word of cheer, a bit of love from someone near a little gift from one held dear, best wishes for the coming year. Merry Christmas 2020

“Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true.”- Alfred Lord Tennyson

Here’s wishing you and your loved ones on the occasion of Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”- Charles Dickens

We wish you a glittery, sparkly, joyous Christmas. May you feel the warmth of your family’s love; and may peace and hope fill your life throughout the year. Merry Christmas

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year. Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas 2020

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”- Charles M. Schulz

Season Greetings! Have a safe and happy holiday season. Happy New Year!

Though you are far, you are always in my thoughts. Wishing youa Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!