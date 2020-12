Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has shared a message with the Christian community as they celebrate Christmas on December 25, 20020.

He, together with his wife who was tagged in the post wrote:

“For all things, we give thanks to God. Indeed, we have a lot to be thankful to God for. As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, Samira and I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, may God bless us all.”

MORE: