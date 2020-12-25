Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr. has shared his view on a tape recording purportedly indicating the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa pronounced former President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama President-elect in the 2020 Presidential elections.

A video has surfaced portraying the EC Chairperson as saying the former President had won the elections although declaring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the elections.

The Electoral Commission has issued a statement to denounce the video, stressing it’s been doctored as the EC Chairperson’s declaration of President Akufo-Addo victor in the elections was televised nationwide for all and sundry.

Commenting on the issue on Peace FM, Mr. Baako expressed disgust over the video.

He asserted that the video is fake but added it has dangerous repercussions.

To him, the orchestrators doctored the tape so as to push their agenda that President Akufo-Addo was wrongly declared President-elect and that the Presidential seat belongs to John Mahama.

“I’ve seen it, very interesting; even though it was a poor job . . . It’s an abuse of technology but it was also very poorly done. I mean any serious forensic, even non-forensic examination will show it’s fake. But, you see, whiles technologically, it’s fake and poor job; look, politically it’s a very dangerous game,” he said.

“It won’t get all of us to believe in that but it will get some of us and that is the catalyst for some of the street agitations going. Those who don’t have the opportunity to examine the quality of that tape to see how fake it is, they will go out there believing that they’re fighting for a good cause.”

He added that, “this fake video, whiles it’s a useless thing, it might have a certain value for some agitation that some people have decided to mount ceaselessly and relentlessly” but emphatically assured the opposition National Democratic Congress that, “this is not the third Republic where under the cover of darkness, they stole our mandate”.