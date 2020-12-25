President Akufo-Addo has used his Christmas message to urge the citizenry to remain determined, hardworking and discipline to propel the country despite the setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While advising Ghanaians to use the season to reaffirm their faith, hope and trust in God and Jesus Christ, he noted “We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to Almighty God for how far he has brought us.”

“Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.

“Our economy is rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated. We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets,” he said.

“And we are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for our youth in our nation. We are not there yet, but there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make it.”

Acknowledging that this years’ Christmas celebration will an unconventional one President Akufo-Addo urged all and sundry to remain committed to stemming the spread of Covid-19 by abiding by the safety protocols.

He stressed that respecting the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols are just some of the means to make it to the New Year, healthy and alive.

“Let us be a blessing on the lives of those in need, and through our actions bring a good cheer to all.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Christmas season bring you joy and the New Year usher a new era of blessing and growth and for everyone you hold dear.”