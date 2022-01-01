Former President John Mahama has stated the Akufo-Addo led government has failed in its leadership and economic drive.

Despite the challenges he admits his [Mahama] administration faced, he believes they did better than his successor is doing now.

“Leadership is about responsibility. It is only a poor leader who shirks responsibilities and shifts blames. We had power crisis (dumsor) in this country because of lack of investment in generation for many years, and so we were consuming more power than we generated.

“That was the situation I met, and yet I did not say it is not my fault. I went to Parliament, took responsibility for it and promised to fix it, which we did,” he said at the 40th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at a National Delegates Conference, touted his administration’s achievement as unprecedented in the Fourth Republic.

Though he admitted the country is faced with hardship, he was quick to add it is not his fault but the nature of the economy he inherited.

But to Mr Mahama, leadership is about taking responsibilities but that is one thing the incumbent administration has failed woefully.

“Today somebody [President Akufo-Addo] claims he inherited a weak economy, which he hasn’t been able to be responsible for, five years on. It’s always about Mahama and NDC. If he [Nana Akufo-Addo] can not do the job, he should give way for the NDC to do it,” he started.