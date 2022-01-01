A wealthy American yacht tycoon was fatally poisoned after he invited men back to his hotel room at a luxury Spanish hotel for an orgy, according to police.

José Rosado, 42, died after being drugged at his suite at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid on October 29 this year.

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed “two to three men” had accompanied him to his hotel room.

Hotel workers found Rosado dead after his business partner in Miami lost touch with him.

Police initially believed the former shipyard executive died from natural causes due to no signs of foul play after tests revealed Rosado had ingested a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

Police believe José Rosado (pictured) had been drinking at a nearby bar when he met the men (Image: Nic Young/Facebook)

According to Spanish newspaper El País, police said: “Depressant substances were found in his body that, mixed with alcohol, were the ones that killed him.”

However, suspicions arose when credit card charges began to show up on the deceased man’s account.

Two men had robbed Rosado and were arrested on December 23 over his death.

The suspects are a Romanian man, 39, with nine previous arrests on his record, and a Moroccan man, 29, with 17 prior arrests, including for similar attacks in the city.

Staff at the Westin Palace Hotel found Rosado in his room after his business partner could not reach him (Image: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images)

On the night of his death, Rosado went for drinks close to the hotel and police believe he met the two individuals in one of these bars.

Police believe Rosado had invited the two men back to his hotel room for sex.

According to El País, Rosado was in Madrid on a ‘pleasure trip’ and was reportedly fine when he arrived back at his hotel room.