Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Robotics Laboratory at the Methodist Girls Senior High School, (MEGHIS) at Mamfe in the Eastern Region.

The 100-seater robotic lab includes the construction of an e-library, a robotic practical laboratory, a gallery, and an ICT center.

The project under the auspices of the MTN Ghana Foundation is estimated at ¢1.9 million and is expected to be completed within five months.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the MTN Foundation is committed to supporting STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the country with the construction of robotic laboratories aim at ensuring positive transformation in the country.

”The Methodist Girls have set the world record after emerging winners of the 2020 World Robotic Competition for the second time. I’m very optimistic that with the construction of the robotic lab many more awards and recognitions will be achieved in the coming years,” he said.

He said STEM robotics is imparting the delivery of Health, Agriculture, and Education.

Mr Adadevoh also acknowledged the government’s ICT/Robotics projects such as the Girls in ICT to promote the teaching and learning of ICT/ Robotics in schools to bridge the gap between the digital divide between females and males.

“Through this initiative we see more young girls being encouraged to pursue STEM courses and robotics programmes. This effort in helping Girls in ICT and young people to get themselves acquitted to the changing world of technology.”

He said the MTN foundation will equip the laboratory with computers and accessories, robotic tools and types of equipment, furniture, electrical equipment, and internet services, among other STEM tools to facilitate the activities of the centre.

He said the project is in fulfilment of a promise we made during MTN Ghana’s 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2021 and falls in line with its strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

The Deputy Minister for Education,Gifty Twum Ampofo, lauded MTN Ghana Foundation for the investment in education especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

She said, since 2017, the government has put into place cutting-edge policies and reforms with the aim of equipping students with 21st-century skills needed to effectively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.

The Deputy Education Minister noted that government has integrated the study of STEM in the curriculum due to the interest the young people have in digital skills.

Madam Twum Ampofo is certain STEM will create a critical mass of self-assured and employable young to catalyze the socioeconomic transition.

She also applauded Methodist Girls Senior High School, (MEGHIS) for putting Ghana on the global map by winning several awards including the prestigious World Robotics and Coding competition.

Chief of Mamfe and Kyidonhene of Akuapeman Traditional Council, Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III, commended the school for championing robotics and STEM education in Ghana.

“The construction of the robotic lab will encourage all students to put in their maximum effort to learn more about STEM and robotics. I will applaud the MTN Ghana Foundation for their effort to construct the project to help our girls, he added.

For her part, Headmistress of the Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS, Winifred Siedu Arthur, expressed her profound gratitude to MTN for the project.

She said the MTN robotic project is a validation of the school’s commitment and work towards ensuring students are educated on robotic and STEM education.

“This is an encouragement to the school at a time the government is bent on transforming the education sector with STEM. We appeal to other organizations to reach out to us in any way to help develop the school” the MEGHIS headmistress stated.

Madam Winifred Arthur urged other corporate organisations to emulate the MTN example and support the school.