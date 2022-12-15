The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abubakari II, has sent a strong warning to the people of Dagbon to desist from engaging in illegal connections in the Northern Region.

“ I want to make a passionate appeal to the general public to desist from engaging in illegal power connections and attacks on staff of our power providers who go about their rightful duties.”

The Northern region is one of the places with a high rate of power theft which has resulted in NEDCo/VRA losing about GHS 8.5million which is about 45 per cent of revenue in the region every month due to power theft.

According to the Dagbon King, illegal connections do not only deny government from generating enough revenue to continue with the provision of power to communities but also a recipe for fire outbreaks and electrocution which cost the customers much more.

He was optimistic that despite the current economic challenges in the country , government will continue to pay the needed attention to the urgent needs of Dagbon.

The King of Dagbon made this known when the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, paid him a courtesy call ahead of the launch of the NEDCo Special Revenue Protection Taskforce at the Gbewa Palace at Yendi.

The Energy Minister called for the support of the King of Dagbon to help officials of NEDCo with the installation of new pre-paid meters at Dagbon to help the rigorous revenue mobilization drive for NEDCo for its operational areas.