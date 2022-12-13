National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has forgiven his colleague, National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi for campaigning against him.

George Opare Addo said his [Sammy] actions were borne out of “immaturity and inexperience”.

Mr Addo made the comment when he spoke on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday for the first time after the keenly contested elections.

Mr Gyamfi openly supported his challenger, Brogya Genfi, for the National Youth Organiser position in a hot contest held in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He justified why Mr Addo, popularly known as Pablo, should not be retained having led the youth wing in the wrong direction for the past four years.

However, after the poll, delegates voted massively for Pablo who polled 533 votes and Brogya got 508 votes of the total votes cast.

Though his opponents are alleging rigging, Pablo said they are just sour losers because he won in a free and fair election.

He described Mr Gyamfi as an “influence peddler” who used the name of former President John Mahama and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah to campaign against him.

“Sammy Gyamfi is just an officer of the party and he is part of the influence peddlers. They are those who are using the former President’s name wrongly and they should be called to order,” he fumed.

The NDC youth leader said his heart bleeds because people deliberately lied to tarnish his reputation in the round up to the elections.

This notwithstanding, Mr Addo said he was not surprised at the position taken by the National Communications Officer.

“I have no difficulties who anybody choses to support but there are videos of Sammy Gyamfi using Julius Debrah’s name to campaign against me,” the NDC National Youth Organiser stated.

“Sammy Gyamfi is young; it is youthful exuberance, immaturity and inexperience. A time will come he will grow out of it,” he added.

Pablo said NDC delegates were very discerning and were able to read between the lines and made the right choice.

Play attached audio for more