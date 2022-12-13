The Black Galaxies of Ghana will camp in Europe ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament.

The team on Sunday engaged Hearts of Oak in a friendly game at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday as part of preparations for the tournament.

Annor Walker and his charges fought back to secure a 2-1 win over the Ghana Premier League side.

The side is yet to engage in any international game ahead of the tournament.

However, the assistant coach for the side, Bismark Kobby Mensah, has hinted that they will camp in Europe ahead of the tournament.

According to him, they will take advantage of that to play high-profile games to strengthen the side ahead of the tournament in Algeria.

“In our program that we submitted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), we requested that we need to camp in Europe and also play some high-profile games,” the Karela United coach told Asempa FM in an interview.

“We have a good squad but we need to strengthen the team and playing high-profile games will help the team and we are confident that we will be ready for the tournament after the camping in Europe,” he added.

Ghana has been housed in Group C alongside Morocco (holders), Sudan and Madagascar.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on 13 January.