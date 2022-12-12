Assistant coach for the Black Galaxies of Ghana, Bismark Kobby Mensah, has revealed his displeasure about the Black Galaxies team not playing quality-friendly games.

The Black Galaxies have been in camp for three weeks in preparation for the CHAN tournament that kicks off on 13th January 2023.

With 29 players currently in camp, the national team, representing the local leagues in Ghana has played a couple of friendly games in preparation for the tournament.

However, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, he revealed that friendly games for a national team such as the Black Galaxies is not up to the standard to prepare the team enough.

“We need the right friendly matches to play to test the readiness of the players. It’s a bit sad for a national team that has qualified for a tournament,” he said.

“We can play with the academies and second division teams but they are mismatch matches. We need to play against the big sides of Africa,” he added.

The team played a friendly with Hearts of Oak yesterday and he believes it was a good exercise but more can be done. He also touched on the nature of the pitches.

“The field to play the games is not also conducive. The game with Hearts was good but we need more,” he said.

In spite of that, he revealed the technical team has channeled this challenge to the authorities.

“We have sent a proposal to the authorities. We hope they accept,” he said.

