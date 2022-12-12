The Police have declared 16 persons wanted over the violent clashes that ensued at the NDC’s Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser elections at Cape Coast on Saturday.

This follows the review of “Police-specific video footage” from the event.

According to the Police, the disturbances caused by these individuals led to the injury of three persons and the destruction of property.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Police said the suspects are part of two rival groups.

“Following violent disturbances at the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on December 10, 2022, 16 people have so far been declared wanted in connection with the violence.

“While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property,” the Police said.

The Police said its swift intervention brought the issue under control.

“The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident,” they said.

“A ¢10,000 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects,” the statement concluded.