The Government of Ghana has secured a 175 million loan facility to build a STEM campus at Nsuatre in the Bono Region.

Speaking at the Education festival and the 5th anniversary of Obrempong Prof Kyem-Amponsah II, chief of Fiapre in the Bono Region, the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum Ampofo, said the government has secured 175 million euros from the Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom for the construction of a STEM campus at Nsuatre in the Bono Region.

The Deputy Education Minister further stated that the campus comprises laboratories, accommodation for both staff and students and an ICT center to augment the teaching and learning of the STEM programme. The said project is to be completed in 28 months.

The chief of Chiraa, Barima Minta Afari, who represented the Omanhene of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeye Dr Agyemang Badu II as the chairman of the occasion, called on the youth to eschew the act of insulting the elderly and authority but should rather take advantage of the free SHS and other social intervention programmes by the government to better their lots.

Addressing the gathering, the chief of Fiapre said the education festival coincides with his 5th anniversary as the chief of the town and as such called on his subjects and the government to assist him establish an educational fund to support education in his area.

He added that in his five years as the chief, over 68 of his subjects have been awarded scholarships to pursue STEM programme in various universities in the country and abroad and wishes to do more in the ensuing years.

In attendance were the former Ministers of State, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Kwadwo Adjei Darko and the sitting Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West Constituency, Ignatius Awuah and other religious leaders.