The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the temporary closure of part of the Ring Road West from the Obetsei Lamptey roundabout as part of the ongoing construction works.

The closure, which will be at night between 10 pm to 5 am each day, will run from December 9 to 21, 2022, which is for 13 days.

The closure is to enable the contractor to launch metallic steel beans of the interchange.

The Ministry, through the Department of Urban Roads in conjunction with the contractor, M/S QG Construction UK Limited, has, therefore, advised motorists to take note of the closure at night.

Also, motorists have been urged to follow the traffic diversion signs and use alternative routes to their destination where practicable.