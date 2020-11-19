The first phase of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra is expected to be opened to traffic next week.

The project which is estimated to be about 90% complete is expected to ease traffic congestion that commuters are currently experiencing on that stretch.

Touring the project site, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta expressed delight about the work done by Queiroz Galvao, the contractors on site.

The first phase of the $35 million project consists of a two-tier interchange with complementary storm drains and culverts, and will link the Kaneshie Market to the central business district of Accra, and through a loop to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange area.

The construction site has been a busy zone over the last few months, with workers engaged day and night across the week to meet the construction timelines.

Second phase

The second phase involves the widening of the road into a three-lane dual carriageway, with provision for bus rapid transit facilities.

It will also see the widening of the Awudome Cemetery and Nii Teiko Din roads into dual carriage lanes, as well as improvement of the Kaneshie Market Terminal.

The ground level will have re-modelled roundabout while the second tier will be an east to west flyover linking the Graphic Road to the Kaneshie-Mallam road.

The third tier will be a north-south flyover on the Ring Road West, which will link the Ring Road from the RoyalHouse Chapel to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai.

Interchange

The Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle is a major roundabout that links Kaneshie to Accra through Graphic Road; Kaneshie to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and then Kaneshie to the spare-parts hub of Abossey Okai.

The contract for the design and the construction of the interchange and other ancillary works was signed in October 2016.