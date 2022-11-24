The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has inspected road projects in Accra to access the progress of work.

The Committee, led by its Chairman, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, toured and inspected the 33.4 km Ofankor-Nsawam and its accompanying works.

Another project was the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange and its auxiliary works.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road project, which has a 24-month project duration cost of USD$3300 million, was steadily progressing.

The $240 million funding is from the Government of Ghana representing 70% and the Contractor, Mariipoma Enterprise 30%.

The project engineer, Kwabena Benpong, said the road will have eight lanes and nine footbridges and flyovers and three interchanges.

The Obetsebi Lamptey interchange valued at £870 million also has service and auxiliary road and was said to be at 65% completion.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Nyarko, was happy about the progress of work and the usage of wholly Ghanaian contractors.

The Ranking Member on the Committee, Governs Kwami Agbodza, who was happy about the collaboration, however, expressed worry over the quantum of work and short duration which may affect the quality of work.

