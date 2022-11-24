The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, says he will not relent on his effort to crack the whip among any chief within the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area who is accused of illegal mining.

This comes after the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe, Nana Darkwa, admitted his involvement in illegal mining at Asamang Tamfoe before the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council at Kyebi.

The necessary customary rites were performed by Okyenhene’s chief linguist Okyeame Antwi Boasiako on a stone referred to as ‘Bonsamboo’ at the forecourt of the Ofori Panin fie to symbolise the destoolment of the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Nana Darkwa over his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Okyenhene destools Benkumhene over galamsey

The customary rites were performed in the presence of the Kyebi Executive Council and the Chief of Asamang Tamfoe, Nana Kwame Koh II.

Prior to his destoolment, Nana Darkwa had organised a press conference calling the bluff off the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce and threatening to clash them if they dare enter Asamang Tamfoe to clamp down on illegal mining in the area.

At the press conference he addressed himself as the chairman of the Community Mining Committee at Asamang Tamfoe and Benkumhene of the area who wield the sole powers to supervise community mining in the area.

Nana Darkwa is said to have instigated the Asamang Tamfoe youth in a confrontation that ensured between the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce and a section of the youth in the area which led to the sporadic gunshot in the area some months ago.

He had questioned the authority of the leader of the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce who doubles as the Apepamhene, Okogyeman Apedja Fori and the Kyebi Divisional Police Command on clamping down the menace of illegal mining in the area.

At the Judicial Council meeting at Kyebi, the Council revealed that, their checks at the Minerals Commission rejected claims of the commissioning of any Community Mining at Tamfoe. It further states that, the Minerals Commission has not appointed anybody to chair Community Mining Module in the area.

Report says, Nana Darkwa previously declined an invitation by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council over his conduct and exhibited gross insubordination towards the Okyenhene.

At the Judicial Council meeting, Nana Darkwa lied down before the Okyenhene in remorse but the Okyenhene after listening to his admissions on illegal miming and calling the bluff off the Okyeman Taskforce made a consequential Order for his destoolment.

The Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa insisted that the Benkumhene is not fit to be a chief per his conduct.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin cautioned chiefs within the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area to be guided by this development and desist from promoting activities of illegal mining or getting involved in same or face destoolment.

