Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif have officially performed together on the same stage for the first time.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, joined Sarkodie on stage in London for Sarkodie’s album listening party for his latest Jamz album.

Meanwhile, the duo performed ‘Country Side’, one of the songs off the album, as they thrill guests with an electrifying performance.

Watch the video below:

