Okyenhene destools Benkumhene over galamsey

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has ordered for the destoolment of Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, over alleged illegal mining.

This was after some residents in the community calling themselves Concerned Citizens of Asamang Tamfoe petitioned the Akyem Abuakwa judicial council on November 9, 2022 accusing the chief of engaging in illegal mining, polluting rivers, and degrading farmlands threatening food security and livelihood of small holder farmers.

The petition was submitted weeks after some illegal miners at Asamang Tamfoe clashed with Okyeman Environmental Taskforce on anti-galamsey operation in the community leading to exchange of gunshots on the streets.

Subsequently, the Benkumhene held a press conference on October 6,2022 calling the bluff of Okyeman Environmental taskforce, led by Chief of Akyem Apapam, Osabarima Apagya Ofori IV, and dared to violently clash with them should they return to the community.

Acting on the petition, the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council summoned the Chief of Asamang-Tamfoe Osabarima Kwame Koh II and the Benkumhene Nana Boakye Darkwa to appear before it on 21st November, 2022 for hearing which they complied.

During the court proceedings, the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe Nana Boakye Darkwa was asked by the Akyem Abuakwa judicial council that whose authority he acted to organize the press conference on 6th October, 2022 since the Chief of Asamang-Tamfoe, Osabarima Kwame Koh II, was in Kumasi on the said date.

Secondly, he was confronted with a daily graphic’s publication which he threatened the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce.

The Benkumhene admitted guilt and lied prostrate to apologise to Okyenhene and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who chaired the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council, made consequential orders for the removal of the Benkumhene.

“I order that the Benkumhene should not remain as the Benkumhene because he has defied the orders that I instructed the taskforce to protect the Akyem lands from all illegal mining activities.”

“The destruction of lands and water bodies going on at Asamang-Tamfoe, are you happy? You did something wrong and Okyenhene called you and you refused to come, because galamsey all our water bodies are destroyed in even Kyebi here, the same as Tamfoe, I am not interested in mining, hate it,” the Okyenhene fumed.

Secretary of Concerned Citizens of Asamang-Tamfoe , Ernest Osae Botah, expressed his satisfaction with the decision made by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council led by the Okyenhene and was hopeful that their concerns will be addressed after the substantive case is heard next week to end illegal mining in the community.