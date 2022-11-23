A man, who attempted to commit suicide after beating his wife to death at Sehwi Apente, has been detained.

Kwabena Ahi, after finding out his wife was dead, also took in a poisonous chemical suspected to be a weedicide to kill himself.

However, he was rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment after being found helpless in the bushes.

Reports indicate that the suspect is in police custody for ongoing investigation.

The couple is said to have engaged in a fight leading to the unfortunate development.

Ahi and his deceased wife, Armah Patience, has two children, a four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl.