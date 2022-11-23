Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has been forced to issue an unqualified apology over a post her daughter made on social media to celebrate Davido’s birthday.

November 21 was Davido’s 30th birthday, and social media was awash with multiple posts in honour of the superstar, of which included a post from his first child, Imade.

She wished her father well, accompanying the epistle with a family image of Davido and his three children.

However, tweeps have described the post as insensitive, especially as it contained images of Ifeanyi, Davido’s yet-to-be-buried son who died from accidental drowning some weeks ago.

Netizens argued that it was a deliberate attempt by his baby mama Sophia, who manages their daughter’s page, to taunt the grieving lovers.

Insults were thrown from all corners of social media at the first baby mama for what they said is an insensitive post, as they dragged her for being jealous that Davido had tied the knot with Chioma.

As the incident is almost dying off, Sophia has issued a statement, apologising for the post.

She acknowledged the post was indeed insensitive on second thought, as she indicated her intention was not to remind Davido and Chioma of their pain.

“Imade deeply loves her father and all her siblings, and as a mother, I’m doing my best to guide her through the difficult emotion of grief from the loss of her brother whilst trying to celebrate her father’s birthday. I ask for your consideration and hope that you all can be understanding during these times,” she ended the statement.