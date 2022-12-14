Re-elected National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has descended on Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, Pablo, as he is affectionately called, said Mr George campaigned against him and never supported him throughout the election but he did not budge because he actually did not need his support.

“People like Sam George thought they had credibility but clearly the results have shown that they are people without any credibility, their influences don’t matter to anything. Going forward they should excuse themselves because the party doesn’t belong to them,” he said.

Pablo seems disappointed by the lawmaker and others who were bent on ending his tenure as the party’s youth leader with orchestrated lies prior to his stiff contest with Yaw Brogya Genfi.

But the lawmaker has replied the National Youth Organiser.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr George sent a strong warning to Mr Opare Addo, adding that this should be the last time he goes anywhere and runs his loose mouth on his person.

“Today, he calls me an influence peddler! I do not blame him. When in 2008, I wrote all his campaign speeches because he was not connecting with his electorate, I guess I was peddling influence? What has he achieved that I would be jealous of?

“He attempted to go to Parliament and lost miserably at a time the NDC as a party was most attractive and won the 2008 elections. Is it his failure I would be envious of? When in 2015, 2016, 2019 & 2020 I went up against the establishment both within and outside our Party and WON all those elections, where were you?” He quizzed.

Pablo beat his sole contender, Mr Genfi, by obtaining 533 votes in a keenly contested election in Cape Coast in the Central Region over the weekend.

Mr Genfi, who is contesting for the second time, polled 508 of the valid votes cast. Pablo’s win marks his second successive victory over Mr Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

