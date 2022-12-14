National Youth Organiser-elect of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, has said some members of the party who attack Dr Kwabena Duffuor go to him for support.

George Opare Addo said he has been accused of being associated with the defunct uniBank founder as if associating with the NDC figure is wrong.

“Some of the people who insult the man secretly go to him for money. I will mention names today if you allow me. Sometimes I am in his house and they come there. Dr Duffuor is a great man and a key NDC figure who was Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana so there’s nothing wrong to be with him. But they insult him and go to him for money,” he said.

“My family has known and is associated with the Duffuor family for a long time. We have done businesses together and I am not shy to say I go there. Is he not a member of the NDC? Doesn’t the party go to him for funding? I have gone to him for money in 2016 before to prosecute the campaign in Ashanti Region. So what is wrong if I am associated with him?…. But when it comes to the flagbearership, I have said it over and over again that this time is for John Mahama. He is the one we are going with,” he explained.

There has been claims that Mr Addo will play a key role in a future campaign team of Dr Duffuor for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

But the National Youth Organiser of the NDC denied all such ties although there were deep ties between Dr Duffuor and Mr Addo.

