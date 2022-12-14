Comic actress Maame Esi Forson, better known as Mizz Esi, has reacted to a viral video which captured her hawking bread on the streets.

A yet-to-be-identified person took an unpermitted video of the actress selling bread along the streets of Apowa in Takoradi and proceeded to share the video online.

The man behind the video was in disbelief after spotting Esi, and waved at her under the pretext of buying one of her loafs.

Though her facial expression was of disapproval, Esi politely held a transaction with the unseen man, probably unsuspecting the video will find it’s way to the social media space.

In reaction, netizens have wondered the economic situation of the once budding actress.

However, Mizz Esi has clarified the reports in a post that suggests she is not just a hawker but the owner of the brand.

Sharing some photos from the production factory, she revealed she is a proud baker and a street hawker, adding that no one can deny her of her hustle.