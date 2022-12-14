The Minority Caucus has urged caution in the deal between the government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying it’s premature for government to be happy over the $3 billion support.

Speaking in Parliament, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said goverment should not be happy over the staff-level agreement but should wait for the Board’s approval.

The Minority insists Ghana’s debt was still not sustainable and the debt exchange program was also near collapse as many were refusing to sign on due to its bad nature.

On the economic hardship the citizens are suffering from, Mr Iddrisu thinks the government was not doing enough to help the people from the excruciating pain they were going through.

An IMF team led by Mr Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana, visited Accra between December 1 – 13, 2022, to discuss with the Ghanaian authorities IMF’s support for their policy and reform plans.

At a joint news conference with the IMF team in Ghana on Tuesday the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta expressed appreciation to the monetary body.

The agreement to him was historic, considering the time frame and hard work put in place over the past five months.

The Mission Chief, Stéphane Roudet, who led the IMF delegation, stated that Ghanaian authorities have committed to wide-ranging economic reforms to make the programme successful.

Mr Roudet, however, noted sufficient assurances are still needed in some areas, particularly on debt restructuring, to get the Management and Executive Board to approve the programme.

