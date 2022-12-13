Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed excitement about a staff-level agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ghana for a $3-billion extended credit facility.

According to him, the agreement is historic, considering the time frame and hard work put in place over the past five months.

The Minister made these remarks at a joint news conference with the IMF team in Ghana on Tuesday as he expresses appreciation to the monetary body.

Mr Ofori-Atta pledged Ghana’s commitment to honour its part of the bargain to make the programme successful as he expresses heartfelt gratitude to God.

To him, it was God’s intervention that has brought Ghana thus far, hence the need for the citizenry to be grateful.

“Indeed, to God be the glory, for these great things He has done within five months. I am certain that He who began a good work will continue until it is finally finished.

“Greater things I believe He will do and let us all gather the harvest with joy. These indeed are both times for a Joseph recovery and also a Nehemiah rebuilding,” he declared.

The Mission Chief, Stéphane Roudet, who led the IMF delegation, stated that Ghanaian authorities have committed to wide-ranging economic reforms to make the programme successful.

Mr Roudet, however, noted sufficient assurances are still needed in some areas, particularly on debt restructuring, to get the Management and Executive Board to approve the programme.

