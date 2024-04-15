Political Risk Analyst, Dr Theo Acheampong has lauded the government’s success in meeting its broad structural quantitative targets under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

He commended the administration for adhering to the guidelines of the program, which he considers a significant achievement.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, April 15, Dr. Acheampong expressed his approval, stating that the government’s commitment to fulfilling the program’s requirements thus far is commendable.

He stressed the importance of consistency and adherence to targets to ensure the full realisation of the program’s benefits for the country.

However, Dr. Acheampong also highlighted the importance of addressing challenges encountered during the implementation of the IMF deal in a timely manner.

He stressed that overcoming these obstacles promptly is essential to maintaining the momentum of progress and maximising the program’s positive impact on Ghana’s economy.

“In General, I think the programme has delivered on the broad structural quantitative objectives. So I think overall, I think they have met some of the targets.”

Ghana has achieved a significant milestone by reaching a Staff-Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the second review of the Extended Credit Facility. This development paves the way for the release of $360 million by the IMF, pending approval by the IMF Board.

The agreement was reached following a series of meetings held in Accra from April 2 to April 12, led by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, with Stéphane Roudet, the Mission Chief for Ghana, at the helm.

These discussions focused on assessing the progress of reforms and identifying the authorities’ policy priorities within the framework of Ghana’s three-year program under the Extended Credit Facility.

ALSO READ: