When the Atlas Lions held their first half lead to edge Portugal out of the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Africans across the globe roared their approval.

For the first time an African side had made it to the last four of the tournament.

Surprisingly, the feat came with an inspiring performance for the Moroccan side as they managed to keep Portugal, Spain, Croatia and Belgium while conceding just once in five games.

But this is not the only achievement of Moroccan football in recent times as all aspects of the game in the North African country have witnessed significant triumphs.

Watch video by Asempa FM’s head of sports, Prof Wallace: