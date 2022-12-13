The Zebilla SHTS was established as a Community Day Secondary Technical School by the then Zebilla elders of the Kusaug Traditional Area in September 1982.

It was partially absorbed into the public stream three years later and fully absorbed in September 1980s.

Though the school has a serious infrastructural deficit, it has over the years trained several thousands of people in various fields of human endeavour who are contributing to the growth of society.

The school celebrated it’s 40th anniversary, but a review proves its condition is heading for the worse.

According to the headteacher, Richard Ayabilla Akumbas, the school’s science, Biology, and Physics laboratories are very empty and teachers in that department had to improvise with innovative ways to teach the students.

The school population has outweighed the existing infrastructure forcing students to over crowd.

The headmaster of the school, Richard Ayabilla Akumbas, described the academic performance of the school in the past years as “very impressive.”

He was, however, not happy about the absence of a science laboratory and inadequate infrastructure as well as the congestion at the boys’ dormitory and called for support from the government, individuals, and organizations to address the challenges.

In a speech read by the Bawku West District Chief Executive Alhaji Ahmed Issahaku Tahiru, on behalf of the Upper East Regional Minister at the anniversary ceremony, he appealed to the government to drive their attention to Zebilla SHS.

Meanwhile, the school prefect, Master Akane Abubakar Kabiru, said the quality and quantity of food served in the dining hall is nothing to write home about.

According to him, they have never been served balanced diet or a full course meal. Students at times are served gari with beans as lunch, and same in the evening and the next morning.

Despite the current economic crisis, Master Kabiru appealed to the government to take a critical look into the issue.

The Member of Parliament for Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Apul Avoka, assured of a GHS 50,000 donation next year to be used for infrastructural development.