Newly elected National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare, has attributed his victory to hard work.

According to him, his detractors, including some national executives, failed because they did not know his winning strategy.

Pablo, as he is affectionately called, beat his sole contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi, by obtaining 533 votes in a keenly contested election in Cape Coast in the Central Region over the weekend.

Mr Genfi, who is contesting for the second time, polled 508 of the valid votes cast. Pablo’s win marks his second successive victory over Brogya Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

Having retained his seat, Pablo, a trained lawyer, will serve as the leader of the party’s Youth wing for the next four years; leading the NDC’s youth into the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, an elated Mr Addo said he won because of his resourcefulness.

He explained that he always resources the grassroots, hence their decision to retain him ahead of the 2024 general election.

The NDC youth leader cited how he donated his ex-gratia as former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akuapem North to the party to buttress his point.

He expressed profound gratitude to the NDC delegates who ignored influence peddlers using their proximity to former President John Mahama against him.

“Influence peddlers used the name of former President Mahama against me but they failed. I know Mr Mahama had no hand in it,” the NDC Youth leader added.

He said the experience has rather gingered him to work hard for the NDC’s victory in 2024.