Karela United head coach, Bismark Kobby-Mensah, has expressed interest in the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The Phobians are currently without a head coach following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu after a poor start to the season.

After three matches played into the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians sit 13th on the league log with just two points.

Hearts of Oak have appointed David Ocloo as the assistant coach ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup game against AS Bamako as the club continues its search for a new head coach.

However, Kobbey Mensah, who is the Black Galaxies’ third deputy coach has revealed his readiness to help the Phobians should they officially approach Karela United.

“Officially Hearts of Oak has not written to me but I have seen and read many stories of Accra Hearts of Oak interest in me on social media,” he said.

“I prefer to move through the right process so that Karela United FC will not feel disrespected so if the interest is concrete then Accra Hearts of Oak will have to talk to Karela United and then we can find solutions to it.

“Every coach wants to coach either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko Sporting because we all want the big stage so if Hearts of Oak and Karela United sought out things, I will join them,” he added.

Kobby Mensah steered Karela United to finish 4th last season in the Ghana Premier League.