Fans of Ghanaian Afrobeat star Kelvyn Boy will be gearing up for a highly anticipated debut concert to be launched at this festive season, dubbed ‘Black Star Concert’.

The Down Flat crooner has prepared for his Black Star Concert, the first edition, slated for 26th December at the Silver Star Tower at Airport.

He has promised to give his fans an unforgettable experience with live band performance of all his songs alongside the ‘Black Star band’.

“I respectfully invite all my fans to my debut show dubbed ‘Black Star Concert’. Come listen to authentic live band performances from me.”

Speaking on Adom FM Ofie Kwanso, he emphasized that the Afrobeats genre is the future of music.

“The Afrobeats genre is the future because recently most young artistes do it.

“With the music thing, I will be here forever. Music is something I will do till my last breath because that is the only thing I can do best.”

Other artistes expected to perform alongside Kelvynboy are Efya, Camidoh, Joey B, Darkovibes, Fameye, Mr. Drew, Quamina MP, Small God, Twitch 4eva and Ghetto Boy.