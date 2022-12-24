Christian Service University and the office of the SRC organized a wonderful award night dubbed “CSUC SRC Excellence Awards and Dinner” to appreciate the effort and hard work of some students.

The award scheme was headed by the SRC Awards Academy, which was held at the SG Mall (an ultra-modern edifice to have fun with families, loved ones, and friends) on December 17, 2022.

The Social Media Manager with the Multimedia Group, Anane Williams, popularly known as Paa Willie GH, was honoured as the “Social Media Personality of the Year 2022/23.” He won with a huge vote margin of 1,027 against his opponents.

Forty-five people, including lecturers, were nominated. Below are the results after the deadline date:

Best Graduating Student (valedictorian)

Ms Veronica Boakye Boadu

Student Personality

Obibinii Nana Akohene.

José Miguel Coffi Toichoa.

Owusu Ansah Demitrius

Augustin Attah Poku.

-Akornor Stephen.

Prom King and Queen

-Ebenezer Oppong

-Liticia Acheampong

-David Quayson

Student Entrepreneur of the year

-Steve Osei Acheampong

-Adwoa Prempeh Emmanuella

Amehi Felix

Charlotte Frimpong

Chineke Jessica

Most Influential Student of the year

Joel Nana Yaw Mensah

Cecilia Nsiah

-Jennifer Chineke

Social media Personality of the year

Anane Williams (Paa Willie GH)

-Gertrude Agyemang Love

Asakia Hanaan Hawawu

Most Popular Student of the year

Billgates Sarpong

Adu poku klinsman Opoku (Spanky)

-Gideon Nkansah

Most Fashionable Student of the year (female)

Gertrude Agyemang Love

-Mariam Yoda

Best Course Rep. Of year

Jasmine Babayara

Jemima Ohemaa Amoako

Diana Adubofour

Student Politician of the year

John Swanzy Arhin…. (NDC Constituency Chairman Elect Upper Denkyira East)

-Tahiru Mustapha…. (TESCON President-CSUC)

Jackline Owusuwaa Asante

Student Artist of the Year

Syfa Donez

-Target Music

Dani Raph

SRC Executive of the Year(2021/2022)

Abigail kra Boadu

-Jackline Owusuwaa

Best Lecturer

Mrs Aluwah Blay

Mrs Nkukponu Big Etse’s

Mr Attah Poku

International Student of the year

-Chineke Jennifer

-José Miguel Coffi Toichoa

Most Fashionable Male Student

-Gandi Tabiri Yeboah

-Abdul Manaf.

Best Campus Security

Christopher Azuedem

Oti-Akenten Prince Amoako

Akua Achiaa