Christian Service University and the office of the SRC organized a wonderful award night dubbed “CSUC SRC Excellence Awards and Dinner” to appreciate the effort and hard work of some students.
The award scheme was headed by the SRC Awards Academy, which was held at the SG Mall (an ultra-modern edifice to have fun with families, loved ones, and friends) on December 17, 2022.
The Social Media Manager with the Multimedia Group, Anane Williams, popularly known as Paa Willie GH, was honoured as the “Social Media Personality of the Year 2022/23.” He won with a huge vote margin of 1,027 against his opponents.
Forty-five people, including lecturers, were nominated. Below are the results after the deadline date:
- Best Graduating Student (valedictorian)
Ms Veronica Boakye Boadu
- Student Personality
- Obibinii Nana Akohene.
- José Miguel Coffi Toichoa.
- Owusu Ansah Demitrius
- Augustin Attah Poku.
-Akornor Stephen.
- Prom King and Queen
-Ebenezer Oppong
-Liticia Acheampong
-David Quayson
- Student Entrepreneur of the year
-Steve Osei Acheampong
-Adwoa Prempeh Emmanuella
- Amehi Felix
- Charlotte Frimpong
- Chineke Jessica
- Most Influential Student of the year
- Joel Nana Yaw Mensah
- Cecilia Nsiah
-Jennifer Chineke
- Social media Personality of the year
- Anane Williams (Paa Willie GH)
-Gertrude Agyemang Love
- Asakia Hanaan Hawawu
- Most Popular Student of the year
- Billgates Sarpong
- Adu poku klinsman Opoku (Spanky)
-Gideon Nkansah
- Most Fashionable Student of the year (female)
- Gertrude Agyemang Love
-Mariam Yoda
- Best Course Rep. Of year
- Jasmine Babayara
- Jemima Ohemaa Amoako
- Diana Adubofour
- Student Politician of the year
- John Swanzy Arhin…. (NDC Constituency Chairman Elect Upper Denkyira East)
-Tahiru Mustapha…. (TESCON President-CSUC)
- Jackline Owusuwaa Asante
- Student Artist of the Year
- Syfa Donez
-Target Music
- Dani Raph
- SRC Executive of the Year(2021/2022)
- Abigail kra Boadu
-Jackline Owusuwaa
- Best Lecturer
- Mrs Aluwah Blay
- Mrs Nkukponu Big Etse’s
- Mr Attah Poku
- International Student of the year
-Chineke Jennifer
-José Miguel Coffi Toichoa
- Most Fashionable Male Student
-Gandi Tabiri Yeboah
-Abdul Manaf.
- Best Campus Security
Christopher Azuedem
Oti-Akenten Prince Amoako
Akua Achiaa