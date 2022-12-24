The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Gyamfi, has expressed his profound gratitude to the people who supported him during his wedding.

The politician married his fiancé, Irene Amankwaa Karikari on Wednesday.

The star-stunned event was held at Chain Homes with many NDC stalwarts in attendance.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Gyamfi said, “To those who attended our marriage ceremonies; and to all our well-wishers- We say a very big THANK YOU to you.

“My beautiful wife and I are eternally grateful for the love shown us.”

Mr Gyamfi tied the knot in a colourful ceremony with his longtime girlfriend, Irene in a private ceremony.

Following the marriage, one thing that has caught the attention of many Ghanaians is Mrs Gyamfi’s beauty.

As more of her unseen photos prior to the marriage continue to pop on social media, Ghanaians cannot help but admire her more amid commendations that the outspoken politician has eye for good things.

Check out his post below: