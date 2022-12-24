A civilian has sued the Ghana Police over an alleged manhandling by some personnel.

According to the head of the Huahi Royal Family of Boadi in the Ashanti Region, though he filed a petition at the Police Professional Standard Bureau, no attention has been given to the matter, hence his resolve to resort to the court.

The incident happened in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to the plaintiff, he was arrested by some police officers on November 19, 2021 over a longstanding land dispute.

He alleged that the officers failed to make known to him his offence and brutalised him while they were on their way to the Manhyia Police Station.

According to Kwabena Badu, the police also failed to charge him or take his caution statement but kept him in cells for several hours.

He averts that his health condition became complicated as a result of the ordeal he went through at the hands of the police officers.

Expressing disappointment in the Police Service for failing to investigate the matter and have personnel involved punished for what he described as unprofessional, he trusted that the law court will be his only option to have justice.

Meanwhile, Nana Kwasi Osei Bonsu, the lawful attorney of Odeneho Nanaba Kwabena Badu, says he is disappointed that the Ghana Police Service took no measures about the incident except a single invitation to inform the victim that the matter would be looked into.