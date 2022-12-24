Veteran Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba, is not done churning out hits as he has arrived just in time with a Christmas gift dubbed ‘Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo’.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, as he is known outside music circles, has just stirred up the scene with his new highlife tune.

The song is filled with stray bullets and lyrical shots fired at whoever it may concern.

It’s a classic Daddy Lumba song that touches on the fact that people who respect themselves ought not to get down to the level of pigs and dabble in the mud with them over trivial matters.

The song was produced by the veteran sound engineer Kweku Mensah.

Stream on preferred music store here.