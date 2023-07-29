Abena Yeboah, the sister of a young man who was brutally assaulted at Dadiesi by a yet-to-identified policeman, says he is not in a good place.

Abena has revealed her brother is sick and requires medical attention.

However, he is still being held in police custody.

Miss Yeboah disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem where she gave her brother’s identity as 23-year-old Justice Afram.

The disgruntled sister said Justice complained to relatives who visited him on Thursday about general body weakness and pains.

“I haven’t been able to visit him at the police station because I may be tempted to say something bad against the police and also be locked behind bars. He often complains of one sickness or the other so he is not much of a healthy person but the police are still holding unto him,” she said.

Residents of Dadiesi Sekyere district in the Ashanti region were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief on Wednesday after a police officer resorted to barbaric tactics by dragging Justice, an unarmed civilian on the ground using his belt.

The victim was left with only trousers on, his bare chest exposed during the inhumane treatment.

His friends and other residents looked on helplessly as Justice was dragged away over fears they may incur the wrath of the police if they intervened.

He was whisked away in that brutal manner over allegations of stealing iron rods worth GHS2,500.

But Abena has said the family has been devasted by the incident although they know Justice to be quite a troublesome young man.

“The family admits Justice is stubborn but not to the extent of stealing someone’s items as alleged. But even if it was the case, we expected the owner to come and see the family before heading to the police station,” she bemoaned.

