Skit maker, Cute Abiola faces prosecution for portraying Police in bad light

Skit Maker and former Naval officer, Abdulgafar Abiola, often known as Cute Abiola, has come under fire from the Nigeria Police force for what they have deemed a “derogatory portrayal” of the police uniform in his comic acts.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force said Olumuyiwa Adejob, the two most recent skits, which were posted on the Skit Maker’s social media accounts on July 20 and 24, 2023, portrayed a negative image of the force

The police spokesperson said “the skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. Cute Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements.”

Adejobi exhorted “ members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions.”

The Force, he continued, is dedicated to protecting the honour of the uniform, and it will use all legal means at its disposal to hold anyone or anything accountable who attempts to defame the uniform or the institution it stands in for.

Recall that in November of last year, Cute Abiola left the Nigerian Navy to concentrate on comedy.

At the time, he claimed that his time spent in the Navy had helped instill in him the discipline he required to succeed in life.