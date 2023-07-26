Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, has clarified that his office is not investigating the source of former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah’s wealth.

The matter is being handled by another statutory body, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Deputy Attorney General’s office wants to avoid any conflicts with their investigation.

In a statement made on Accra-based 3FM, Alfred Tuah Yeboah stated that they are not aware of the full extent of the investigations conducted by the police regarding the source of the funds in question.

However, they are cognizant that the OSP is currently carrying out investigations on this matter.

As a result, they have decided not to interfere in order to prevent any potential clashes with the OSP’s work.

He clarified the OSP’s mandate, explaining that they are responsible for investigating the source of the specific money in question as well as conducting a lifestyle audit.

Meanwhile, his office is reviewing the police’s docket related to the two housekeepers who allegedly stole Madam Dapaah’s money.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, will assess the docket to determine whether there are sufficient grounds for prosecution or if additional charges may be required.

The case initially arose from a report of stealing filed with the police by Mr. Daniel Osei-Kuffour and Hon. Cecilia Dapaah.

Subsequently, the police conducted investigations, made arrests, recovered stolen items, and presented the docket to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice for review and guidance.

The OSP took action on Monday, July 24, 2023, by arresting Madam Dapaah for questioning, following over 200 petitions received to investigate her.

They also conducted searches at her residences in Ablemkpe and Cantonments, where allegedly stolen amounts totaling US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis were reported to have been found, taken by her housekeepers between July and October 2022.

