The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed his ministry has formally requested confirmation from the Office of the President, on how to use Ghana’s participation fee from the 2022 World Cup.

The GFA, earlier this week received the $9 million cash allocation from FIFA, as part of their participation in Qatar.

The Sports Ministry at a press conference revealed they intend to apply ‘precedent’ in their usage of the money, with the funding of preparations for Afcon 2023 and rehabilitation of sports infrastructure at Prampram as highlights.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo will need to grant the ministry and FA permission first.

“We are just about going to AFCON. We also want to develop some sports infrastructure,” he said.

“The FA has written that they want to improve the infrastructure at Prampram. It’s something we need to get executive approval for.

“We have made various options available to my bosses to give me approval before we can communicate to the public,” the Minister said at a press conference.

The Black Stars finished bottom of their group after winning just one of their three games and losing two.

In previous years, the financial reward has been used for the development and construction of sports infrastructure in the country.

Ussif told the press on Wednesday, July 26, the GFA has already reached out to his ministry on how to use the money.

