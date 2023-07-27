Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has dismissed rumours suggesting that there is interference in player call-up to the Black Stars.

The Kurt Okraku-led administration has been accused of interfering in player call ups in the various national teams.

However, speaking on ‘Eko Sii Sen’ on Asempa FM, the Sports Minister refuted the constant reportage.

According to him, an investigation was conducted and there was no evidence that indicated that the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) interferes in player call-ups.

The Black Stars will be reassembled in September for their final round of qualifying games against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)